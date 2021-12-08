Названы лучшие теннисистки сезона. Определены обладатели наград WTA Awards

Женская теннисная ассоциация назвала обладателей ежегодной премии

© Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine

Женская теннисная ассоциация (WTA) назвала обладателей ежегодной награды WTA Awards. В голосовании принимали участие журналисты международных СМИ.

Лучшая теннисистка года – Эшли Барти (Австралия), первая ракетка мира, выиграла Уимблдон 2021.

Прогресс года – Барбора Крейчикова (Чехия), чемпионка Ролан Гаррос 2021 в двух разрядах.

Дуэт года – Барбора Крейчикова / Катерина Синякова (Чехия), победа на Ролан Гаррос 2021 и Итоговом турнире.

Новичок года – Эмма Радукану (Великобритания), победитель US Open 2021.

Возвращение года – Карла Суарес Наварро (Испания), вернулась на корты, вылечившись от лимфомы Ходжкина.

Источник — WTA

