Названы лучшие теннисистки сезона. Определены обладатели наград WTA Awards

Женская теннисная ассоциация (WTA) назвала обладателей ежегодной награды WTA Awards. В голосовании принимали участие журналисты международных СМИ.

Лучшая теннисистка года – Эшли Барти (Австралия), первая ракетка мира, выиграла Уимблдон 2021.

Прогресс года – Барбора Крейчикова (Чехия), чемпионка Ролан Гаррос 2021 в двух разрядах.

Дуэт года – Барбора Крейчикова / Катерина Синякова (Чехия), победа на Ролан Гаррос 2021 и Итоговом турнире.

Новичок года – Эмма Радукану (Великобритания), победитель US Open 2021.

Возвращение года – Карла Суарес Наварро (Испания), вернулась на корты, вылечившись от лимфомы Ходжкина.

And finally...



🖐 Tour-leading five WTA titles in 2021

🙌 Reigning Wimbledon champion

☝️ Third straight Year-End World No.1 ranking@ashbarty receives the honor of WTA Player of the Year for the second time in her career 🏆 pic.twitter.com/awUBReudMV — wta (@WTA) December 7, 2021

A simply STELLAR singles season ✨



👑 Maiden Grand Slam title

3️⃣ WTA trophies

🤝 Debut at the WTA Finals

🚀 Rise to World No.3



Quite the improvement from @BKrejcikova! pic.twitter.com/bh4fa8au6T — wta (@WTA) December 7, 2021

Doubling 🆙@BKrejcikova & @K_Siniakova become the WTA Doubles Team of the Year for the second time 👯‍♀️



Winning the WTA Finals, Olympic gold, and another major, both have also held the World No.1 Doubles ranking this season! pic.twitter.com/f4FXdn43E9 — wta (@WTA) December 7, 2021

🏆 The 2021 WTA Player Awards 🏆



Recognizing the stand-out performers from this season, as voted by members of the international media ✍️



Starting with the Newcomer of the Year...



Teenage US Open champion @EmmaRaducanu! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jMrhUPG3TX — wta (@WTA) December 7, 2021