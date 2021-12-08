Названы лучшие теннисистки сезона. Определены обладатели наград WTA Awards

Женская теннисная ассоциация (WTA) назвала обладателей ежегодной награды WTA Awards. В голосовании принимали участие журналисты международных СМИ.
Лучшая теннисистка года – Эшли Барти (Австралия), первая ракетка мира, выиграла Уимблдон 2021.
Прогресс года – Барбора Крейчикова (Чехия), чемпионка Ролан Гаррос 2021 в двух разрядах.
Дуэт года – Барбора Крейчикова / Катерина Синякова (Чехия), победа на Ролан Гаррос 2021 и Итоговом турнире.
Новичок года – Эмма Радукану (Великобритания), победитель US Open 2021.
Возвращение года – Карла Суарес Наварро (Испания), вернулась на корты, вылечившись от лимфомы Ходжкина.
And finally...— wta (@WTA) December 7, 2021
🖐 Tour-leading five WTA titles in 2021
🙌 Reigning Wimbledon champion
☝️ Third straight Year-End World No.1 ranking@ashbarty receives the honor of WTA Player of the Year for the second time in her career 🏆 pic.twitter.com/awUBReudMV
A simply STELLAR singles season ✨— wta (@WTA) December 7, 2021
👑 Maiden Grand Slam title
3️⃣ WTA trophies
🤝 Debut at the WTA Finals
🚀 Rise to World No.3
Quite the improvement from @BKrejcikova! pic.twitter.com/bh4fa8au6T
Doubling 🆙@BKrejcikova & @K_Siniakova become the WTA Doubles Team of the Year for the second time 👯♀️— wta (@WTA) December 7, 2021
Winning the WTA Finals, Olympic gold, and another major, both have also held the World No.1 Doubles ranking this season! pic.twitter.com/f4FXdn43E9
🏆 The 2021 WTA Player Awards 🏆— wta (@WTA) December 7, 2021
Recognizing the stand-out performers from this season, as voted by members of the international media ✍️
Starting with the Newcomer of the Year...
Teenage US Open champion @EmmaRaducanu! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jMrhUPG3TX
Overcoming Hodgkin's Lymphoma and returning to the Tour for one last hurrah.@CarlaSuarezNava is the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year 💜 pic.twitter.com/8X7TtnUMsG— wta (@WTA) December 7, 2021
Источник — WTA
Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.
Если вы хотите оставлять комментарии, пожалуйста, авторизуйтесь.
Если вы не имеете учётной записи, вы должны зарегистрироваться.