Барти не будет защищать прошлогодний титул на Ролан Гаррос

Австралийка приняла решение пропустить все турниры в Европе в этом году

  • 08.09.2020 09:19
© Ролан Гаррос. Эшли Барти

Первая ракетка мира Эшли Барти приняла решение пропустить все турниры, которые пройдут в Европе в этом году.

Названы две причины: риски для здоровья, связанные с опасностью заражения COVID-19, а также недостаточный уровень подготовки из-за того, что она прошла без присутствия тренера.

Взвесив все за и против, австралийка приняла решение взять время на подготовку к соревнованиям на родном континенте. 

Напомним, Барти – действующая чемпионка Ролан Гаррос, но по новым правилам она сохранит очки за победу до следующего розыгрыша турнира в 2021 году.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year. Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly. There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia. I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament. I now look forward to a long preseason and the summer in Australia. It has been a challenging year for everyone and although I am disappointed on a tennis front, the health and well-being of my family and my team will always be my priority. Thank you to my fans for your continued support, I can’t wait to play for you again.

Публикация от Ash Barty (@ashbarty)

