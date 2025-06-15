В воскресенье, 15 июня, проходит матч 1-го тура группового этапа клубного чемпионата мира в группе С между «Баварией» и «Окленд Сити».

Встречу принимает «ТКЛ Стэдиум» в Цинциннати. Стартовый свисток прозвучит в 19:00 по киевскому времени.

Клубный чемпионат мира. 1-й тур. Группа C

Бавария – Окленд Сити – 6:0 (обновляется)

Голы: Коман, 6, 21, Боэ 18, Олисе, 20, 45+3, Мюллер, 45

17’ | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | Kingsley Coman with the tournament's first goal! @FCBayern scoring the first goal of the FIFA Club World Cup to take the lead!



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYAKL pic.twitter.com/A3jzPnbQtG — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025

45’ | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | It's Thomas Muller as @FCBayern make it 5-0 just before the break!



WATCH Bayern Munich-Auckland City in the @FIFACWC NOW! | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYAKL pic.twitter.com/gCVsVmpDFr — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025