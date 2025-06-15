Бавария – Окленд Сити. Видео голов и обзор матча (обновляется)
Смотрите видеообзор матча 1-го тура клубного чемпионата мира в группе C
В воскресенье, 15 июня, проходит матч 1-го тура группового этапа клубного чемпионата мира в группе С между «Баварией» и «Окленд Сити».
Встречу принимает «ТКЛ Стэдиум» в Цинциннати. Стартовый свисток прозвучит в 19:00 по киевскому времени.
Клубный чемпионат мира. 1-й тур. Группа C
Бавария – Окленд Сити – 6:0 (обновляется)
Голы: Коман, 6, 21, Боэ 18, Олисе, 20, 45+3, Мюллер, 45
17’ | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | Kingsley Coman with the tournament's first goal! @FCBayern scoring the first goal of the FIFA Club World Cup to take the lead!— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025
Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYAKL pic.twitter.com/A3jzPnbQtG
18’ | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | Sacha Boey doubles the lead for @FCBayern!— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025
WATCH (Bayern Munich)-(Auckland City) in the @FIFACWC NOW! | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYAKL pic.twitter.com/pAdU8PKcN6
20’ | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | Olise makes it three for @FCBayern !— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025
WATCH (Bayern Munich)-(Auckland City) in the @FIFACWC NOW! | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYAKL pic.twitter.com/3zqYIz4Jdd
45’ | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | It's Thomas Muller as @FCBayern make it 5-0 just before the break!— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025
WATCH Bayern Munich-Auckland City in the @FIFACWC NOW! | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYAKL pic.twitter.com/gCVsVmpDFr
45’ | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | A banger from Olise as @FCBayern lead 6-0 at the break!— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025
WATCH Bayern Munich-Auckland City in the @FIFACWC NOW! | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYAKL pic.twitter.com/pRtZweofWK
События матча
