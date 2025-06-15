Поддержать украинских военных и людей, пострадавших из-за войны

Клубный чемпионат мира
Бавария
15.06.2025 19:00 – 67 6 : 0
Окленд Сити
Клубный чемпионат мира
15 июня 2025, 20:25 |
586
0

Бавария – Окленд Сити. Видео голов и обзор матча (обновляется)

Смотрите видеообзор матча 1-го тура клубного чемпионата мира в группе C

15 июня 2025, 20:25 |
586
0
Бавария – Окленд Сити. Видео голов и обзор матча (обновляется)
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine

В воскресенье, 15 июня, проходит матч 1-го тура группового этапа клубного чемпионата мира в группе С между «Баварией» и «Окленд Сити».

Встречу принимает «ТКЛ Стэдиум» в Цинциннати. Стартовый свисток прозвучит в 19:00 по киевскому времени.

Смотрите видео голов этого матча в Telegram-канале Спортивний оглядач

Клубный чемпионат мира. 1-й тур. Группа C

Бавария – Окленд Сити – 6:0 (обновляется)

Голы: Коман, 6, 21, Боэ 18, Олисе, 20, 45+3, Мюллер, 45

События матча

45’ +3
ГОЛ ! Мяч забил Майкл Олисе (Бавария).
45’
ГОЛ ! Мяч забил Томас Мюллер (Бавария).
21’
ГОЛ ! Мяч забил Кингсли Коман (Бавария).
20’
ГОЛ ! Мяч забил Майкл Олисе (Бавария).
18’
ГОЛ ! Мяч забил Саша Боэ (Бавария).
6’
ГОЛ ! Мяч забил Кингсли Коман (Бавария).
Даниил Кирияка
Даниил Кирияка Sport.ua
