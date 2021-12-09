ФОТО. Праздник в Опере. Как УАФ отмечает свой 30-й день рождения

В церемонии принимают участие делегация УЕФА во главе с Чеферином

  • 09.12.2021 23:37
  • 505 просмотров
  • 0 комментариев
ФОТО. Праздник в Опере. Как УАФ отмечает свой 30-й день рождения
© УАФ

Сегодня, 9 декабря, в Национальной опере Украины проходит торжественная церемония празднования 30-летия Украинской ассоциации футбола.

В церемонии принимают участие руководители государства, делегация УЕФА во главе с президентом Александером Чеферином, который приехал в Украину по приглашению президента УАФ Андрея Павелко, представители ФИФА, руководители европейских футбольных ассоциаций.

В Национальной опере собрались звезды украинского футбола, среди которых Олег Блохин, Игорь Беланов, Алексей Михайличенко, Олег Протасов, Анатолий Демьяненко и другие. Также на праздник приглашены руководители и сотрудники УАФ, представители СМИ и другие почетные гости.

Во время торжественной церемонии присутствующие вспоминают яркие моменты из истории украинского футбола, отмечают легенд и тех, кто писал футбольную летопись независимой Украины.

Источник — Украинская ассоциация футбола

(1 голос)

Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.

Материалы по теме
Метки
Новости партнеров
Комментарии
    Комментарии отсутствуют. Вы можете стать первым.
Вы не авторизованы.
Если вы хотите оставлять комментарии, пожалуйста, авторизуйтесь.
Если вы не имеете учётной записи, вы должны зарегистрироваться.
Все права защищены. При использовании текстовых материалов сайта гиперссылка на Sport.ua обязательна. Для печатных изданий указание Sport.ua обязательно. Использование фотоматериалов сайта без письменного разрешения редакции запрещено. Редакция проекта может не разделять мнение авторов и не несет ответственности за авторские материалы.
Вход
Авторизуйтесь, чтобы воспользоваться персональными настройками и сохранять свои комментарии с любого устройства
Пароль
Забыли пароль?

Еще нет аккаунта?

Регистрация
Пароль
Повторите пароль
Регистрация
На указанный вами e-mail отправлено письмо с подтверждением регистрации. Следуйте инструкциям в письме.
Регистрация
Благодарим за регистрацию. Вы успешно активировали аккаунт.
Восстановление пароля
Для восстановления пароля укажите e-mail адрес, который вы использовали при регистрации. На этот адрес мы отправим ваш пароль:
Восстановление пароля
На указанный вами e-mail отправлено письмо с инструкциями по восстановлению пароля
Восстановление пароля
Введите ваш новый пароль:
Пароль
Повторите новый пароль
Восстановление пароля
Новый пароль успешно сохранен. Чтобы продолжить, войдите на сайт с новым паролем
Продолжая просматривать SPORT.UA, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Политикой конфиденциальности