Тренер Сассуоло хочет поработать за границей. Его сватают в Шахтер

Главный тренер «Сассуоло» Роберто Де Дзерби признался, что не против попробовать свои силы за пределами Италии:
«Для меня большая честь тренировать «Сассуоло», и это меня радует, но очевидно, что многие вещи должны быть согласованы, чтобы я остался здесь в следующем году.
Я не говорю об интересе со стороны других команд. Не скрываю, что хочу тренировать за границей. Как игрок, у меня был опыт за пределами Италии, который помог мне расти.
Но, прежде чем я покину клуб, что-то должно произойти, и, конечно же, в день моего ухода я буду больше сожалеть о том, что не было сделано, чем радоваться целям, достигнутым за эти три года».
В марте сообщалось о том, что Де Дзерби может возглавить «Шахтер».
