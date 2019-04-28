Войти или Зарегистрироваться
Стаховский обозвал Трунгеллити стукачом, но затем извинился

Итальянский теннисист помогал разоблачать игроков, сдававших матчи

  • 28.04.2019 14:31
© БТУ. Сергей Стаховский
Украинский теннисист Сергей Стаховский, который являющийся членом совета спортсменов, нелицеприятно отозвался об итальянском теннисисте Марко Трунгеллити. Итальянец ранее помогал антикоррупционной службе (TIU) разоблачить игроков, сдававших матчи.

Стаховский в Твиттере написал: «Разница между информатором и стукачом зависит от того, кто оценивает ситуацию». 
 
Трунгеллити ответил в Инстаграме: «Серьёзно? Так член совета игроков поддерживает теннисиста, сообщившего о проблеме? Очевидно, поэтому никто о них не сообщает и в теннисе процветает коррупция». 
 
В ответ на пост аргентинца Стаховский принёс извинения, сказав, что был недостаточно информирован и берёт свои слова назад.
 
Источник — Sport.ua

