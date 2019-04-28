Стаховский обозвал Трунгеллити стукачом, но затем извинился

Украинский теннисист Сергей Стаховский, который являющийся членом совета спортсменов, нелицеприятно отозвался об итальянском теннисисте Марко Трунгеллити. Итальянец ранее помогал антикоррупционной службе (TIU) разоблачить игроков, сдававших матчи.



Стаховский в Твиттере написал: «Разница между информатором и стукачом зависит от того, кто оценивает ситуацию».

Трунгеллити ответил в Инстаграме: «Серьёзно? Так член совета игроков поддерживает теннисиста, сообщившего о проблеме? Очевидно, поэтому никто о них не сообщает и в теннисе процветает коррупция».

В ответ на пост аргентинца Стаховский принёс извинения, сказав, что был недостаточно информирован и берёт свои слова назад.



Thin line between whistle-blower and snitch, all depends who is the judge .. https://t.co/sSTY1wJRxY

Read it(or as much as google translated).

Taking my words back.

This information should be presented in the first place by TIU and ATP. So Marco is no left and dont have to prove himself. https://t.co/dawF5SbtWB