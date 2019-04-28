Стаховский обозвал Трунгеллити стукачом, но затем извинился

Стаховский в Твиттере написал: «Разница между информатором и стукачом зависит от того, кто оценивает ситуацию».
Thin line between whistle-blower and snitch, all depends who is the judge .. https://t.co/sSTY1wJRxY— Sergiy Stakhovsky (@Stako_tennis) April 27, 2019
Really? Is this the support that a player receives from a players' council member after making a report? This is clearly the reason why there are no whistleblowers and corruption has free access to the highway. . De verdad? Este es el apoyo que recibe un jugador por parte de un miembro del consejo de jugadores después de realizar una denuncia? claramente esta es la razón por la cuál no hay denunciantes y la corrupción tiene acceso libre a la autopista @stako_s @atptour @atp.tennis . #tennis #tennisintegrityunit #atp
Read it(or as much as google translated).— Sergiy Stakhovsky (@Stako_tennis) April 27, 2019
Taking my words back.
This information should be presented in the first place by TIU and ATP. So Marco is no left and dont have to prove himself. https://t.co/dawF5SbtWB
Источник — Sport.ua
Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.
Если вы хотите оставлять комментарии, пожалуйста, авторизуйтесь.
Если вы не имеете учётной записи, вы должны зарегистрироваться.