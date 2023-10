WTA Elite Trophy 2023. Расписание и результаты матчей (обновляется)

Groups have been drawn at the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals.



Azalea: Krejcikova, Kasatkina, Linette



Camellia: Keys, Haddad Maia, Garcia



Orchid: Ostapenko, Zheng Qinwen, Vekic



Rose: Samsonova, Kudermetova, Zhu Lin