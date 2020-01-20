ВИДЕО. Это карма! Вратарь в Турции взял два пенальти и был удален...

From the Turkish 3rd division.— FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) January 20, 2020
The referee demands Velimese re-takes the penalty twice because the keeper was off his line.
Each time the keeper received a booking & was therefore sent off.
In steps Usakspor’s right back who saves the 3rd pen. 🇹🇷🤯 pic.twitter.com/qe9e7LBzgx
Madness in the Turkish second tier 😲— Goal (@goal) January 20, 2020
Usakspor keeper Ersin Aydin saves a 90th min pen 💪
But he's booked for coming off his line 😖
Pen retaken... saved! 😎
He's booked again for leaving his line! Sent off! 😡
Defender Levent Aktug goes in goal... 🙄
Saved yet again! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GAWQLSFiGU
