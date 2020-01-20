ВИДЕО. Это карма! Вратарь в Турции взял два пенальти и был удален...

Невероятная история произошла во второй лиге чемпионата Турции по футболу.

На 90-й минуте футболисты турецкого «Велимешеспора» трижды пробивали пенальти в ворота «Ушакспора», но не забили ни разу.

Вратарь Эрсин Айдын отбил удар, но рефери заметил нарушение и показал голкиперу желтую карточку. Во второй раз ситуация повторилась: голкипер потянул пенальти, а судья удалил его с поля.

Но справедливость восторжествовала. Вратарский свитер надел защитник и отбил третий пенальти!

From the Turkish 3rd division.



The referee demands Velimese re-takes the penalty twice because the keeper was off his line.



Each time the keeper received a booking & was therefore sent off.



In steps Usakspor’s right back who saves the 3rd pen. 🇹🇷🤯 pic.twitter.com/qe9e7LBzgx