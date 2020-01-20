ВИДЕО. Это карма! Вратарь в Турции взял два пенальти и был удален...

Затем в ворота встал защитник и отбил третий 11-метровый удар!

  • 20.01.2020 16:25
  • 2 комментария
ВИДЕО. Это карма! Вратарь в Турции взял два пенальти и был удален...
© Twitter
Невероятная история произошла во второй лиге чемпионата Турции по футболу.
 
На 90-й минуте футболисты турецкого «Велимешеспора» трижды пробивали пенальти в ворота «Ушакспора», но не забили ни разу.
 
Вратарь Эрсин Айдын отбил удар, но рефери заметил нарушение и показал голкиперу желтую карточку. Во второй раз ситуация повторилась: голкипер потянул пенальти, а судья удалил его с поля.
 
Но справедливость восторжествовала. Вратарский свитер надел защитник и отбил третий пенальти!
 
Источник — Twitter

Комментарии
    umnuy
    online
      umnuy, 20.01.2020 17:58
    Офигеть!
    Limb-Ur
    online
      Limb-Ur, 20.01.2020 17:31
    Футбольный Бог есть!
